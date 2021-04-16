Siddharth's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The 'Rang De Basanti' Actor?

Siddharth Suryanarayan is popularly known for his role as Karan Singhania aka Bhagat Singh in Rang De Basanti. It is Siddharth's birthday tomorrow on April 17. The actor has worked in films across several languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Siddharth's movies like Chashme Baddoor, Boys, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Jigarthanda and Kaaviya Thalaivan garnered him immense popularity. Apart from acting, he has also sung several Telugu and Tamil songs. On the occasion of Siddharth's birthday, here's a quiz to check how much do you know the Rang De Basanti actor. Siddharth Suryanarayan's quiz When was Siddharth Suryanarayan born? 14 June 1978

8 October 1975

1 April 1976

17 April 1979 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Suryanarayan (@actorsiddharth_) In which subject did Siddharth graduate from Kirori Mal College, New Delhi? Bachelor of Commerce

Bachelor of Science

Bachelor of Arts

Bachelor of Arts in Economics Before his film career, Siddharth dubbed an ad for which product? Water Purifier

Mutual funds

Mosquito repellent

Hand Sanitizer Siddharth joined Mani Ratnam as an assistant for which film? Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam

Kannathil Muthamittal

Striker

Thalapathy Siddharth made his screen debut with which film? Kannathil Muthamittal

Aaytha Ezhuthu

Chukkallo Chandrudu

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana Which film marks Siddharth's debut as a lead actor? Rang De Basanti

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana

Boys

Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam Siddharth made his Hindi debut with which film? Chashme Baddoor

The House Next Door

Striker

Rang De Basanti View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Suryanarayan (@actorsiddharth_) Which film marks Siddharth's debut in the Telugu film industry? Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana

Chukkallo Chandrudu

Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam

Bommarillu Siddharth dubbed a Disney movie in 2019. Which role did he dub for and which was the film? Simba in The Lion King

Arjun in Arjun The Warrior Prince

Hulk in The Avengers

Ghatotkach in Ghatotkach Which was the first film Siddharth ever produced? Jil Jung Juk

The House Next Door

Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi

Love Failure Which was the first song Siddharth ever sung? Edhalo Epudo

Appudo Ippudo

Bombay Bombay

Parvathi Parvathi Siddharth was last seen in which movie? Aruvam

Sivappu Manjal Pachai

Kammara Sambhavam

The House Next Door Answers to Siddharth's birthday quiz April 17, 1979

Bachelor of Commerce

Mosquito repellent

Kannathil Muthamittal

Kannathil Muthamittal

Boys

Rang De Basanti

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana

Simba in The Lion King

Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi

Edhalo Epudo

Aruvam Promo Image source: Siddharth Suryanarayan's fan page on Instagram

