Siddharth's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The 'Rang De Basanti' Actor?

Siddharth Suryanarayan is popularly known for his role as Karan Singhania aka Bhagat Singh in Rang De Basanti. It is Siddharth's birthday tomorrow on April 17. The actor has worked in films across several languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Siddharth's movies like Chashme Baddoor, Boys, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Jigarthanda and Kaaviya Thalaivan garnered him immense popularity. Apart from acting, he has also sung several Telugu and Tamil songs. On the occasion of Siddharth's birthday, here's a quiz to check how much do you know the Rang De Basanti actor.
When was Siddharth Suryanarayan born?
- 14 June 1978
- 8 October 1975
- 1 April 1976
- 17 April 1979
In which subject did Siddharth graduate from Kirori Mal College, New Delhi?
- Bachelor of Commerce
- Bachelor of Science
- Bachelor of Arts
- Bachelor of Arts in Economics
Before his film career, Siddharth dubbed an ad for which product?
- Water Purifier
- Mutual funds
- Mosquito repellent
- Hand Sanitizer
Siddharth joined Mani Ratnam as an assistant for which film?
- Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam
- Kannathil Muthamittal
- Striker
- Thalapathy
Siddharth made his screen debut with which film?
- Kannathil Muthamittal
- Aaytha Ezhuthu
- Chukkallo Chandrudu
- Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana
Which film marks Siddharth's debut as a lead actor?
- Rang De Basanti
- Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana
- Boys
- Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam
Siddharth made his Hindi debut with which film?
- Chashme Baddoor
- The House Next Door
- Striker
- Rang De Basanti
Which film marks Siddharth's debut in the Telugu film industry?
- Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana
- Chukkallo Chandrudu
- Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam
- Bommarillu
Siddharth dubbed a Disney movie in 2019. Which role did he dub for and which was the film?
- Simba in The Lion King
- Arjun in Arjun The Warrior Prince
- Hulk in The Avengers
- Ghatotkach in Ghatotkach
Which was the first film Siddharth ever produced?
- Jil Jung Juk
- The House Next Door
- Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi
- Love Failure
Which was the first song Siddharth ever sung?
- Edhalo Epudo
- Appudo Ippudo
- Bombay Bombay
- Parvathi Parvathi
Siddharth was last seen in which movie?
- Aruvam
- Sivappu Manjal Pachai
- Kammara Sambhavam
- The House Next Door
Answers to Siddharth's birthday quiz
- April 17, 1979
- Bachelor of Commerce
- Mosquito repellent
- Kannathil Muthamittal
- Kannathil Muthamittal
- Boys
- Rang De Basanti
- Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana
- Simba in The Lion King
- Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi
- Edhalo Epudo
- Aruvam
