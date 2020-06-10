Shraddha Kapoor Shares Better Chemistry With Whom - Varun Dhawan Or Sidharth Malhotra?

Shraddha Kapoor has been working in Bollywood for over a decade. She has delivered many successful films at the box-office. Apart from playing realistic characters, Shraddha Kapoor’s Bollywood success can be also credited to amazing on-screen chemistry she shares with her co-star. But some of Shraddha Kapoor’s most adored chemistry is with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. But which on-screen pairing did the audience love more? Shraddha and Varun or Shraddha and Sidharth?

Shraddha and Sidharth vs. Shraddha and Varun

1. Films

Shraddha Kapoor worked with Sidharth Malhotra in the 2014 released film Ek Villain. Moving on, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with Varun Dhawan in two films, namely – ABCD 2 in 2015 and Street Dancer 3D in 2020. All of these three films were loved by the audience. But as compared to Ek Villain and ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D did not work its wonder after the release.

2. Box Office collections

While considering the success of the film apart from its review, it is important to talk about box-office collections. As mentioned earlier, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with Varun Dhawan in two films and one film with Sidharth Malhotra. Varun and Shraddha’s ABCD 2 was a box-office success and according to Box Office India went to collect â‚¹140 crores. Whereas, Street Dancer 3D tanked at the box-office and only collected â‚¹74 crores. Shraddha and Sidharth’s Ek Villain was successful at the box-office and according to Box Office India collected â‚¹131 crores.

3. Songs

Shraddha Kapoor has shot romantic songs with both Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra were loved by the audience in the romantic track Galliyan from Ek Villain. Whereas, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan danced their hearts out in the song Sun Sathiyaa from the film ABCD 2.

4. Instagram pictures

Shraddha Kapoor shares great chemistry with both these Dharma students. During her film’s promotion, Shraddha Kapoor uploaded several pictures with Varun and Sidharth. All of these pictures were loved by her fans. Many fans in the comment section of these pictures wanted Shraddha to marry Varun and Sidharth. Take a look.

In conclusion, Shraddha Kapoor looks great with both Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. But since Shraddha has worked with Varun in two films, the audience got to experience the magic of their chemistry twice. Hence Shraddha is considered to have better chemistry with Dhawan. Even though Shraddha has worked with Sidharth in Ek Villain only, fans hope they share screen space once again in a new project.

