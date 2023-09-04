Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Discuss Handpump Scene In Gadar 2 With Sunny Deol | Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were among the many guests who attended the Gadar 2 success bash hosted by Sunny Deol on September 2. The Shershaah actors could be seen congratulating Sunny in a video that has gone viral on social media. The couple talked about their theatrical experience as they watched Gadar 2.

3 things you need to know

Sunny Deol's family, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and many others attended the Gadar 2 success bash.

Gadar 2 has become the second Bollywood film to breach ₹500 crore at the box office.

The movie was released worldwide on August 11.

Sid-Kiara heap praise on Gadar 2

Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the Gadar 2 success bash in colour-coordinated black outfits. In a viral video, the couple could be seen congratulating Sunny Deol on the massive success of the film. They shook hands with Sunny and hugged him.

In the video, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also shared their takeaways from the film. Sidharth could be heard telling Deol that when they watched the film in the cinema hall people were “clapping and whistling” at the “handpump scene”. Kiara agreed with her husband and added that what they witnessed in the theatre was “unreal”.

Vicky Kaushal also praises the film

At the success bash, actor Vicky Kaushal also congratulated Sunny Deol. In a viral video, the Uri actor could be heard conversing with Sunny in Punjabi while he shared his feedback for the film. He appreciated the song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and called it “an outburst of happiness” to witness the people in the theatre dancing to the songs.