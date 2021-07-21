Sidharth Malhotra Lauds Capt Vikram Batra's Courage In The New 'Shershaah' Poster

Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, the biographical war action movie titled Shershaah is all set to hit the OTT platform in August this year. Hyping up the audience about the release, the cast and crew of the film have been teasing fans with tidbits of the movie on social media. Recently, lead actor of Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram to share another goosebump-inducing poster of Shershaah that depicts the bravery of the soldiers.

The much-anticipated film features Sidharth Malhotra playing the lead role of Capt Vikram Batra. In the new poster shared by the actor, he can be seen dragging the body of his injured comrade against a snowy mountain backdrop with the words 'His courage...' written in bold. Lauding his courage, Sidharth wrote in the caption, 'It was his courage that led him to the battlefield & conquer every height he set his mind to. #ShershaahOnPrime comes out on 12th August'.

Fans could not help but admire the actor's intense look in the new poster and commented about how dedicated the actor looked for this role. Many spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Several fans were excited for the release of the movie.

The movie is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and will be released under the banner of Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment. The movie will depict the life and war moments of the Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead role, the movie will also feature talented actors like Ankita Goraya and Sahil Vaid in the supporting role. Shershaah was all set to have a theatrical release in July this year, however, due to the pandemic, the movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12 this year.

The team released several posters of the movie on social media to give the fans a little sneak peek into the thrilling movie. While announcing the movie with its teaser, the actor described the movie as 'Heroes live on through their stories. We are honoured to bring to you the true story of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). A film which has had a long journey for me and a real life character I am proud to play. #ShershaahOnPrime comes out on 12th August'.

