Sidharth Malhotra On Playing Vikram Batra In Shershaah: 'an Experience Bigger Than A Film'

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen playing the character of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra in his upcoming war drama, Shershaah. On July 25, 2021, at the trailer launch event of the film that was held at the National Horse Polo Ground in Drass town on the eve of the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas, the actor said that he feels blessed to have been chosen to play the real-life hero on the big screen. It is the first time the actor will be portraying a real-life hero, and he calls it "an experience bigger than a film."

Sidharth Malhotra feels fortunate to play Vikram Batra in Shershaah

Talking about the film, the Student of the Year actor said, "This day is extremely emotional for me. We started this journey five years ago with Vishal Batra ji. This is my first film where I have portrayed the life of a real-life hero. 'Shershaah' has been an experience bigger than a film." He added, "I would like to thank the Indian Army... This story is about true, real-life heroes like you. And I consider myself lucky that I got to play him." The trailer launch event was also attended by his co-actor, Kiara Advani who plays Vikram's love interest in Shershaah.

Kiara Advani said that the film transformed her on a personal level. "Some films change you professionally but there are some that change you personally. Shershaah is that film for me," said Kiara adding, "Thank you to the Batra family, Dimple and everyone who made this possible for us. I will forever be grateful. We can't wait to share this with the world. I am quite nervous right now because I am standing in front of the Indian Army for the first time. No amount of words would justify the gratitude we all have in our hearts for each of you. I would also like to thank the families here. We salute you for your support, prayers, and for being true pillars of strength for men and women in uniform." Kiara concluded.

The film's helmer, Vishnuvardhan revealed that the team tried to stay true to the events that took place in the Kargil war of 1999. He said, "Apart from reading and knowing about him (Captain Batra), it was the experience of meeting the people, all the officers, who fought by him". "We never thought we would shoot in Kargil. We would imagine how it would have been during the war. Every time we would shoot, we could see it all coming alive. What we filmed on those heights is nothing compared to what the Indian Army achieved at that time. So, we have tried to bring everything possible oncreen."

The biographical war drama depicts the life story of Captain Vikram Batra and Malhotra will be seen playing the double role -- Captain Batra and his twin brother, Vishal Batra. Advani will be portraying Dimple Cheema, the romantic interest of Captain Vikram Batra. The film is slated for release on August 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

IMAGE: SIDHARTH MALHOTRA TWITTER

