Sidharth Malhotra Reacts Adorably As Paps Ask Him ‘bhai Shadi Kab Hai?’ | Watch Video

Sidharth Malhotra on Friday attended the success party for his latest film 'Mission Majnu' where he was confronted by paps about his rumoured wedding with Kiara Advani. As the actor arrived for the private success bash, paparazzi asked him when his rumoured wedding with his 'Shershaah' co-star will take place. To this question, Sidharth had an adorable reaction. He blushed shyly and went inside, ending the pap session.

Before leaving, the actor reminded the photographers who asked him "bhai shadi kab hai?" that he was at the bash to celebrate Mission Majnu's success. As soon as the media persons brought up the topic of his marriage, Sidharth couldn’t stop blushing and smiling. He then showed the paps a thumbs up and escaped the ‘shadi’ questions.

Watch Sidharth Malhotra’s reaction video here:

Sidharth's look for 'Mission Majnu' bash

Sidharth looked effortlessly handsome in a black sweatshirt, black cargo pants, silver sneakers and a luxury watch.

More about Sidharth and Kiara

Kiara was recently spotted at the screening of her rumoured beau Sidharth's latest film 'Mission Majnu', in which he plays a RAW field agent who visits Pakistan for a secret mission.

The two are often spotted in public together but have never publicly confirmed their relationship. The couple also hasn't spoken about their rumoured wedding to date. According to reports, Sidharth and Kiara will likely get married sometime in February.

On the work front, the 'Student of the Year' actor recently completed filming for 'Indian Police Force,' a web series directed by Rohit Shetty that will debut on OTT soon. He is also set to star in the action thriller 'Yodha', set for release in July.

(Image Credit: Varinder Chawla)