Sidharth Malhotra is one of the prominent names in the Bollywood industry. From making his debut in the industry with Student Of The Year to receiving critical acclaim for Shershaah, the actor has come a long way in his career. Recently, Sidharth disclosed that ahead of pursuing his career in acting, he also briefly worked as a model. However, the Shershaah actor also talked about completing 10 years in the industry, stating that entertaining people is a big task.

Sidharth Malhotra reflects on his journey of becoming an actor

Malhotra, who is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Thank God, said in a conversation with Pinkvilla that it's a dream to believe that you will become an actor and be on a big screen despite knowing that you belong to a middle-class family.

"They used to make on me. My family never used to take me seriously. Because it was not something I was open about it as I was a kid. I wasn’t like there. It was only in my late teens I started facing still cameras and all and then that whole thing. People started seeing different aspects," Sidharth further added.

Opening up about his 10 years in the industry, the 37-year-old said, "For me being on that first film, you know getting such a massive launch is a big milestone in my life. Now when I look back at 10 years okay great I thought that was the difficult part to get in there. But then I realise the struggles one has to be or go through to sustain themselves." He further stated that it’s a big task to entertain this country and be in this business. The actor even said that his first pay cheque was for Rs 7000 which he gave to his mother.

It is pertinent to note that apart from Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Indian Police Force.

Image: Instagram/ @sidmalhotra