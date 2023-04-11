Sidharth Malhotra To Replace Akshay Kumar In Rowdy Rathore 2?

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently slated to play the role of a cop in director Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. As per a recent report, the actor is being considered to headline the much-anticipated film, Rowdy Rathore 2. The initial film featured Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the Rowdy Rathore 2’s development opened up about the possibility of Sidharth Malhotra joining the cast. The source said Sidharth Malhotra is currently in talks to take on the role. However, Sidharth is still wondering if he should take the role of a cop in a project that is outside of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe, the source added.

The source also informed that Shabina Khan has finalised the “core idea” for the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also said to be on board for Rowdy Rathore 2. Reportedly, the upcoming film could undergo production in as little as two months.

Upcoming projects for Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth is currently slated to appear in Yodha. The upcoming film comes from the directorial duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and features other stars such as Rashi Khanna, Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani. It is set for a July 7, 2023 release. Moreover, Sidharth will also appear in the Rohit Shetty web series Indian Police Force. While serving as part of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe, which includes Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, it will detail the story of an IPS officer trying to investigate bomb blast instances throughout India.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu, also starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The actor also made headlines earlier this year when he tied the knot with Bollywood actor Kiara Advani. The couple had starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah.