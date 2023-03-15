Rohit Shetty Turns 49; Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn & Parineeti Chopra Extend Wishes

Rohit Shetty celebrated his 49th birthday on March 14, Tuesday. Several celebrities took to their social media handles to wish the director a happy birthday. Among the acting fraternity, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal were amongst the first to wish Shetty. Parineeti Chopra and Pooja Hegde, who have featured in some of Shetty's films, also extended their wishes.

Ajay Devgn's wish was one among the first few that the director reposted on his Instagram story. Devgn and Shetty have extensively worked together delivering a slew of successful films. These include the Golmaal series and the Singham cop universe.

Vicky Kaushal was next in line to extend his wishes. Though Kaushal and Shetty have not yet officially worked together, there have been talks about the former joining in on Shetty's expansive cop universe which the director will be bringing to OTT platforms.

Sidharth Malhotra also wished Shetty. Malhotra is currently working with Shetty on the latter's web series Indian Police Force, a first for this actor-director duo. In his wish, Malhotra posted a behind-the-scenes image sporting some wounds on his forearm, as Shetty and he pose for the camera. He wrote, "Happy birthday @itsrohitshetty sir. From breaking cars to box office, you've done it all! Wishing you a year full of success and happiness."

Parineeti Chopra, who worked with him on 2017 film Golmaal Again, the fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise, wrote in her birthday wish, "Happiest bdayyyy @itsrohitshettysirr. There is no one like you! Our friendship will be Golmaal forever!"

Pooja Hegde, who recently worked with Shetty on Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who's ALL HEART! Missing all the madness on set! See you soon @itsrohitshetty sir ,hopefully...with cake."

Rohit Shetty's last release at the box office was Cirkus which featured an ensemble cast. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone in a song.