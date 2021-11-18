Sidharth Malhotra To Star In 'Yodha'; Drops Action-packed Video, Poster & Release Date

Sidharth Malhotra featured in one of the most acclaimed films, Shershaah a few weeks ago. In the film, he played the role of martyr Captain Vikram Batra. After the portrayal of the feats by the late soldier during the Kargil War, the actor is now ready with another film, where bravery seems to be at the centre. On Thursday, the actor took to his social media and announced his upcoming movie Yodha.

The actor made the announcement via Instagram. The Kapoor & Sons star also unveiled an announcement video. He wrote that it will not be a standalone film, but a franchise. In the video shared, one can hear 'mayday, mayday' in the background, suggesting that the movie has something do to with a plane crash. Meanwhile, the caption of another post by Sidharth suggests a highjacking plot.

Sidharth shared an animated video where he was seen with wounds on his face and holding a gun inside a flight. The video then announced the other details of the venture, that it will be directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The release date of the project, has also been announced — November 11, 2022.

In the caption, Sidharth mentioned that he was 'excited to be boarding this plane' which was being led by two 'talented men', referring to the directors. He added that it was the first film of an action franchise. He also shared a poster where he looked intense, and a plane taking flight could be seen in the background.

As far as the plot is concerned, the venture seems to be related to a hijacking incident, as he mentioned that the venture was coming to 'hijack' the screens. 'Fastening my seatbelt because this will be a RIDE!', his caption added. He also wrote that the female leads would be announced soon. Meanwhile, in the comments section, one can see his Shershaah co-stars Nikitin Dheer and Shiv Panditt wishing him all the luck for the new project.

His last film Shershaah did not witness a theatrical release, as it was released on Amazon Prime around Independence Day. The movie, however, was one of the most-watched films on the streamer and it received rave reviews as well as an IMDb rating of 8.7. Among the other films in Sidharth's kitty is Mission Majnu. That is again an action-packed character, where he is paired opposite South star Rashmika Mandanna.

(Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra)