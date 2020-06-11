Sidharth Malhotra Calls Amitabh Bachchan His Favourite Actor & Akshay Kumar 'big Brother'

Recently, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' on his Instagram story session. During his interaction with fans, Sidharth Malhotra was asked to name his favourite actor, to which he replied Amitabh Bachchan. Later, his other fan asked him to describe his Brothers co-star Akshay Kumar in one-word. Giving a reply to the question, Sidharth Malhotra called him 'Big Brother' along with a victory emoticon. He also wrote 'Heart' for Salman Khan when asked to state 'one word' for the latter.

In an event held in 2017, Sidharth Malhotra performed a tribute for Amitabh Bachchan. Not only this, but he also had his first fan moment behind the stage, when Amitabh Bachchan met him. Sharing his fanboy moment he posted a selfie on his social media handle and wrote, "An actor, a gentleman, an inspiration that transcends generations,There is only one Amitabh Bachchan !." He further added, "I feel blessed to be an actor in the same era as you sir ,today’s performance was a small thank you from your biggest fan, Love you Amitabh Bachchan sir".

On the other side, Sidharth Malhotra has shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar for a 2015's release, Brothers. The family-action flick, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, was bankrolled by Dharma Productions. During the promotion of the film, Sidharth often poured praises on Akshay Kumar.

Sidharth Malhotra's projects

Talking about the professional front, Sidharth was last seen the Milap Zaveri directorial, Marjaavaan. The romance-action flick also featured Tara Sutaria in the lead. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh in the significant characters. The film opened with a mixed review and did a decent business at the BO.

The Student of The Year actor has numerous projects in his kitty lined up. He will soon team up with his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani for Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah. Reportedly, the film is based on the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen playing a double role for the first time. Reportedly, the makers announced the film in May 2019 and the schedule of teh film wrapped in January 2020.

