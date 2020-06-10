Will Amitabh Bachchan Be The New Voice For Google Navigation In India?

Amitabh Bachchan's deep and iconic voice is perhaps one of his biggest selling points. His voice is extremely recognisable and anyone who knows Amitabh Bachchan will know what he sounds like. According to a recent report, Google Maps might be in talks with Amitabh Bachchan to use his voice for Google Navigations. If these reports are true, India's Google Map may soon feature Amitabh Bachchan's iconic voice for all navigation instructions.

Amitabh Bachchan to become the new voice for Google Navigation?

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On J&K Sarpanch Ajay Pandita’s Killing, Issues Statement

According to a source that spoke to a news portal, Amitabh Bachchan has one of the most influential and recognisable baritones in India. Which is why he could potentially be the best choice for the voice of Google Maps. The source told the news portal that Amitabh Bachchan has been approached by Google Maps, but the actor has not yet signed any contract related to the use of his voice. The source further added that the decision was now up to Amitabh Bachchan himself.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Video Is All Things Fashionable And Amusing, Watch

The plan to use Amitabh Bachchan's voice for Google Maps might be a follow up to Karen Jacobsen providing his own voice for the navigation system. The Australia-born, New York-based entertainer decided to become the new voice of Google Maps, and his Google navigation voiceover has tested well with users in the US, which is why Google might be trying to hire Amitabh Bachchan to be the new voice of their app in India. If Amitabh accepts Google Maps deal, then he will have to provide his voice-over from home due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Google's new feature to help commuters during the pandemic

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Is A True Globetrotter And These Pics Are Proof; Check Out

Google Maps recently added a new feature to help people who were travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a Google spokesperson, this new feature will help commuters prepared restrictions imposed by the local authorities. For example, if commuters are required to wear masks in certain public transports then they will be informed about this rule by Google Maps.

However, these rules alerts have not yet been activated in all countries. Right now, this feature is only available in France, Argentina, Belgium, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Netherlands, Colombia, Spain, the US, the UK, Thailand, and India. These countries provide data freely and easily, which is why they are the first to receive the feature. Other countries will be added to the list soon.

Also Read | Malaika Arora's Building In Mumbai's Bandra Sealed After Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive

[Promo from Amitabh Bachchan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.