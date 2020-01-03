Sidharth Malhotra's Stunning Pictures From His Dubai Vacation

Siddharth Malhotra has been enjoying and celebrating the success of his recent film Marjaavan which is directed by Milap Zaveri. Siddharth Malhotra starred alongside Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh in the film. Worldwide, the movie has managed to collect Rs 61.33 crore. However, other than movies, the actor also recently took a trip to Dubai where he enjoyed the place and shared a glimpse with us on his social media as well. Below are the pictures from Siddharth’s Dubai vacation. Take a look.

Siddharth Malhotra in Dubai

As you can see, the actor took a break from the stardom and went on to enjoy the deserts of Dubai. Siddharth also made headlines as rumours broke out that he was spotted with Kiara Advani. The two were spotted at Dubai airport last week. Rumours also say that the two boarded the same flight but deliberately arrived separately to keep their alleged relationship under the curtain. Here, take a look at some more photos from Dubai:

The Marjavaan actor's collaboration and promotion with Yes Bank also enabled us to take a trip overseas. In these photos, Siddharth can be seen enjoying the view along with Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Check out more pictures here:

Luxury Travel - ✈️

Stay with a beach view - 🏖

Authentic mediterranean food - 🍽

Shopping paradise - 🧳@mastercardindia @YESBANK helped me earn 1% cashback on all my international spends!

Check it out here: https://t.co/lN0U7dn1G9#TravelWithMastercard#StartSomethingPriceless pic.twitter.com/pt2mW6Ca1l — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) December 27, 2019

On the work front, Siddharth Malhotra is set to appear in SherShaah. The movie is an upcoming biographical-action film directed by Vishnuvardhan. It stars Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army.

