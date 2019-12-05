Marjaavaan Starring Siddharth Malhotra Achieves Yet Another Milestone

Sidharth Malhotra's action drama Marjaavaan achieves yet another milestone, but surprisingly in the United Kingdom. The film, in India, has already touched the 50 crore mark worldwide but is also doing exceptionally well in the UK. Though the film is facing a tough competition in India with Vidyut Jammval's Commando 3 and Anupam Kher's Hotel Mumbai, the film has turned out to be a surprise hit at the United Kingdom's box-office.

Also Read | Marjaavaan Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Makes A Big Jump In Week 2

Marjaavaan's surprising box-office collection in the UK

#Marjaavaan Is A Surprise HIT in United Kingdomhttps://t.co/hb02gVIKgE — Box Office India (@Box_Off_India) December 4, 2019

Also Read | Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 12: The Film Merely Touches The ₹50 Cr Mark

According to reports on BoxofficeIndia.com, the film is reportedly headed for a £300,000 (2.8 crores) lifetime collection and in its first weekend in the UK did a hefty collection of £103,903 (97 Lakhs). This will be similar to the earnings of the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh which earned an estimated £ 310,000 (2.9 crores). The report also claims that the film has worked better than the likes of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore, and even the Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla.

The two songs of the film titled Tun Hi Aana and Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, have reportedly taken the film to making good numbers in the UK. It also stands on the 11th spot on the list of the top highest-earning Bollywood releases in the UK. The list, interestingly, has Kalank on the top with £982,000 (9.1 crores), followed by Bharat at £914,000 (8.5 crores) and War at £722,000 (6.7 crores).

Also Read | Marjaavaan: Audience Reviews Of Sidharth, Riteish, Tara & Rakul-starrer

The film along with Siddharth Malhotra also stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead and Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist in the film. The Milap Zaveri directorial released on November 15 and still running in the theatres, printing money at the box-office

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Vs Riteish Deshmukh At BO: Can Marjaavaan Prove Lucky For Them?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.