Sidharth Shukla's Family Reveals Sequence Leading Up To His Death; 'unease Began At 3 AM'

After the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla, the Mumbai Police on Thursday informed that a chemical analysis will be conducted as part of the post-mortem procedure of the late actor. The three-four hour long procedures will be conducted by a team comprising five medical professionals, as per sources.

The development comes after the Mumbai Police recorded the statement of the family. In the statement to the police, the family has outlined that Sidharth was fine until last evening, and it was only around 3-4 AM that the actor started feeling a bit uneasy, and complained of chest pain. He asked for cold water, and went to sleep, said the family adding that again in the morning, he complained of chest pain and asked for water. While drinking water, he suddenly fell unconscious, the family further said, adding that on the recommendation of a doctor, he was rushed to the Cooper hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time," Cooper Hospital said in a statement.

Sidharth Shukla's career

Sidharth Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" However, Sidharth had attained popularity with the hit TV show "Balika Vadhu".

He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and won Big Boss 13. After winning Bigg Boss 13, he featured in numerous music videos alongside rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill such as "Shona Shona" and "Bhula Dunga". The actor also featured in the series "Broken But Beautiful 3".