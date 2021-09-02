Sidharth Sukhla's Death: Pooja Hegde And Neha Sharma Mourn Actor's Sudden Demise

Popular TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla was declared dead on Thursday, September 2 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 40-year-old's death was confirmed by Mumbai's Cooper Hospital official, who told PTI that the actor was "brought dead to the hospital some time ago". Shukla was most famously known for his successful stint in Bigg Boss 13, where he emerged as the winner. His untimely death has taken the entire country by shock, with fans, colleagues and members of the film industry constantly pouring condolences. Actors Pooja Hegde and Neha Sharma expressed their 'disbelief' at Shukla's passing away.

Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

Many celebrities like Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit have expressed their shock and disbelief at the Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania actor's tragic death. Actors Pooja Hegde and Neha Sharma took to their respective social media handles, paying last respects to Sidharth.

Neha Sharma, who starred with Sidharth in Neha Kakkar's famous song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, posted a few snaps with the actor from their song. "Haven’t been able to process this news. Deeply saddened and at loss of words. Gone too soon Sid. You will forever be in our hearts 💔 RIP," she wrote.

Mohenjo Daro actor Pooja Hegde also took to her Instagram stories, grieving the actor's loss, who died at such a young age. She wrote," Sad to hear about Sidharth Shukla. I didn't know him personally, but so upsetting losing someone at such a young age. Sending his family loads of love and light in these hard times. R.I.P."

A look at Sidharth Shukla's journey

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He went on to do shows like Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi later. The actor gained popularity with his exceptional role in the famous serial Balika Vadhu, where he played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar.

Post this he also made an appearance in the Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Shukla also starred in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

His last appearance was in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Broken But Beautiful 3 in which he played the role of Agastya. The Bigg Boss 13 star is survived by his mother and two sisters.

(IMAGE- NEHASHARMAOFFICIAL/ HEGDE POOJA/ INSTA)