Sidharth's 'Shershaah' To Be Screened In Inflatable Theatre At Himalayan Film Festival

Ladakh is hosting its first edition of the Himalayan Film Festival 2021 (THFF) from September 24 to 28 in the capital city, Leh. It celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence, reported the news agency, ANI. The five-day festival aims to create an interactive and exposure platform in order to promote aspiring local filmmakers and to showcase Ladakh as an attractive film destination. According to the report, Vishnuvardhan directorial Shershaah featuring Sidharth Malhotra will be the opening film. Read on to know more.

Shershaah to be the opening film at THFF

Amazon Prime's original film Shershaah featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shall be the opening film, while Ladakhi film, Shepherdess of the Glaciers, helmed by Christiane Mordelet and Stenzin Dorjai shall be the closing film. Shershaah will be screened in the auditorium at the Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra and in Picturetime's (A cinema theatre company that has launched the world's highest altitude cinema theatre in the beautiful landscapes of Ladakh) inflatable theatre.

Several other films from the Himalayan states including Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh along with Indian panorama selected films will also be showcased during the festival. The Himalayan Film Festival is being organised by Leh in collaboration with the Directorate of the Film Festivals under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It will be held at the Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra located at Leh. The report suggests the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has also teamed up with Picturetime to screen films in one of the Picturetime theatres.

There will be a competition section held for short films and documentaries to recognise talented filmmakers in the Himalayan region. The festival shall also play host enriching and interactive conversations by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anupama Chopra, and Four More Shots Please star Kirti Kulhari. National award-winning filmmaker, Priya Krishnaswamy, film producer Nila Madhab Panda, wildlife filmmaker, S Nallamathu shall also conduct informative masterclass sessions.

At the Picturetime theatre, Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, Raja Shabir Khan's Shepherds of Paradise, Bedabrata Pain's Chittagong, and S Nallamuthu's The World Most Famous Tiger are several other films that will be screened.

Image: Instagram/ Shershaahfilm