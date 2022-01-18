Sikandar Kher Posts Happy Pic With Mom Kirron Kher; Smriti Irani & Fans Drop Hearts

Sikandar Kher recently treated fans with an adorable picture alongside his mother Kirron Kher, which is all about the duo shedding smiles at an event. The close-up selfie seemingly comes from a function the duo attended, as they're decked up in gorgeous traditional attires. The picture received outpouring love from fans as well as notable personalities like Smriti Irani, Amit Sadh among others.

Sikandar Kher shares a happy selfie with Kirron Kher

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 18, the Woodstock Villa actor shared the picture where he can be seen looking dapper in a pair of yellow reflectors, while the actor-politician can be seen clad in an orangish tone saree amped up with heavy traditional jewellery. In the caption, he dropped a red heart emoticon. Take a look.

While fans dropped commend like, "Absolutely beautiful, sending you lots of love", "She is grace" among others, Indian politician and former TV actor Smriti Irani dropped a red heart and other love-filled emotions. Amit Sadh also reacted with heart emoticons, while Yashraj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote, "Haiiiiii, tell her I said KK EVERYONE".

Just weeks before, Sikandar dug out an adorable monochrome picture of the veteran actor turned politician, where she can be seen dressed in a school uniform with a handkerchief tucked at the collar. In the caption, he wrote "Meri maa (my mother) #LittleToughie.” Take a look.

Sikandar recently sat down for an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network and spoke about dealing with mental health while sharing his personal experience on coming to terms with his mother's cancer diagnosis. "Nobody can foresee what happens in life. This is what I've taken away from it. But at the end of the day, I think my entire family is very real and they are strong people. She (Kirron Kher) is a very strong person and a fighter and has given us all the strength. By the grace of God, it's all good here now, and life at home is normal", he quipped.

On the work front, Sikandar will be seen in an international project titled Monkey Man, which Dev Patel is starring in and directing. He was recently seen as Daulat in Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SIKANDARKHER)