Simi Garewal Prays For Speedy Recovery Of 'formidable Talent' Sunil Grover; See Post

Actor-stand-up comedian Sunil Grover has recently undergone heart surgery. The actor, popularly known for playing the character of Gutthi, was admitted to the Asian Heart hospital where the surgery took place. Viral Bhayani gave this information and also shared that the doctors have updated that he is ‘slowly recovering’ from it. Indian actor, director, producer, and talk show host, Simi Garewal has expressed shock over the same.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Simi Garewal wrote, "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own." Praying that the comedian recovers fast, Simi further added, "I pray he recovers fast. He has a formidable talent & I'm a huge fan!!" Sunil's fans and well-wishers flocked to the comment section and wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own.💔.. I pray he recovers fast..🙏 He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) February 2, 2022

Fans wish Sunil Grover a speedy recovery

A Twitter user commented, " get well soon.. you are very precious for us... u still have to achieve a lot.. u still have to make us laugh a lot.. u still have to let us give you our loads and loads of love.. wishing you a speedy recovery..", another user wrote, "Shocking. How can a laughing heart get an attack? Praying for his quick & full recovery." Some comments included, "It's a stressful job and people are working hard till the time there is work to do", "It's a stressful job and people are working hard till the time there is work to do", "It is ironic, Doctor Gulati's character catches reality. Wishing fast recovery", and many wished for the actor's speedy recovery.

Sunil Grover on the work front

On the work front, Sunil Grover was last seen in the web series Sunflower and won him appreciation and love from the fans. Apart from this, he has done some films like Bharat, Pataakha, Tandav with Saif Ali Khan. The actor had not shared any information regarding the surgery. His latest Instagram post is on the 'influencers'. Sunil shared a picture of a cat showing off the swag. The comedian often entertains the audience with his witty posts. Grover also shared several glimpses from his shooting sets of the next web show which he was shooting on snow-clad mountains.