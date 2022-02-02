Actor-stand-up comedian Sunil Grover, who is popularly known for playing the character of Gutthi, recently underwent heart surgery. The actor was admitted to the Asian Heart hospital where the surgery took place. Paparazzi account Viral Bhayani gave the information and also shared that the doctors have updated that is ‘slowly recovering’ from it. More details on his health are awaited.

The actor was popularly known for playing Gutthi and Dr Mashhoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show. Soon after the news went viral, his fans and well-wishers flocked to the comment section and wished the actor a speedy recovery. One of the users wrote, “Himself a heart doctor for us, nothing going to happen to wish a speedy recovery.” Another user wrote, “May God bless him good health...get well soon Sunil sir well love u.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Loko hasane wale ko kuch nai ho sakta... get well soon,” while another wrote, “Wishing u, speedy recovery sir.”

Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery

Apart from his stint on television, Sunil had also impressed fans with his characters in films and web shows. He was recently seen in Bharat, Pataakha, Tandav with Saif Ali Khan, Sunflower among others that won him appreciation and love from the fans. The actor has not shared any updates himself about his illness. More details about the development are awaited. Meanwhile, earlier, the actor had made a funny Instagram post on 'influencers.' He'd shared a picture of a cat showing off the swag. The comedian often entertains the audience with his witty posts. Grover also shared several glimpses from his shooting sets of the next web show which he was shooting on snow-clad mountains.

(IMAGE: Instagram/@whosunilgrover)