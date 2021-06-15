Singer Akash Ahuja Raises 1 Million For COVID Relief In India, Shares Video To Thank Fans

Indian-American rapper, singer, and songwriter, Akash Ahuja who recently started a fundraiser to support people in India amid the ongoing pandemic, has raised Rs 1 million. The singer took to Instagram and documented a video where he thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their support to make the fundraiser a success. Akash also revealed that the money received will be immediately sent to migrant workers' solidarity for food and healthcare care packages.

Akash Ahuja raises money for COVID relief in India

In the video, while appreciating the noble help from all, he said, “ Hey guys, just wanted to say thank you for helping me raise 1 million rupees for the migrant worker's solidarity. That money will be immediately sent out for food and care packages to all those in need. I would have not done it without you guys. Thank you so much for the generosity, love you all.” “Thank you all so much for helping me raise 1 million rupees for the @migrant_in,” the singer wrote while thanking all.

Akash made history with his creation Can't Let You Go which became a raging success. The song made him the first Indian artist to have a song without any feature on the iTunes Charts. He was also the first Indian artist to be featured on Billboard in New York City’s Times Square in February 2020, for his debut hit single Come Closer, which was relentlessly streamed across multiple platforms and became an instant hit among fans and music lovers alike.

People resonate well with his music as he uniquely blends the old with the new, classical Indian music with western pop, masculinity, and femininity, all the while staying true to his authentic self. His first single, Come Closer debuted in February 2020 and became an overnight hit. His song Affection too charted on the iTunes Hip-Hop top 50. The USP of his music makes it fresh, young, and a distinct tone.

IMAGE: AKASHLIFE/Instagram/PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.