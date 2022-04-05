Singer B Praak Announces Second Pregnancy With Wife Meera On Their Wedding Anniversary

Pratik Bachan, popularly known as B Praak is among the notable Indian singers and music directors. The artist is best known for his amazing Punjabi and Hindi songs and has garnered immense love and appreciation from the fans. Married to Meera Bachan, the artist recently announced their second pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture of themselves on social media and received numerous wishes from various celebrity artists and fans.

Some of the notable works of B Praak include Mann Bharrya, Kuch Bhi Ho Jaaye, Baarish Ki Jaaye, Yaar Matlabi, Paani, Subha Subha, Jimmy Choo Choo, Gali Da Gunda, Goriyaan Goriyaan, Kudiyan Lahore Diyan and many more.

B Praak announces second pregnancy with wife Meera

B Praak recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a loved-up picture of himself and his wife, Meera in which they can be seen posing on a beach. In the photo, the singer is seen hugging his wife from the back while kissing his wife on her forehead and his wife can be seen flaunting her baby bump. In the caption, he mentioned how it takes nine months to prepare to fall in love for a lifetime. The caption read, "Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime #summer2022" (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists namely Lisa Mishra, Asees Kaur, Amrit Kaur and others took to B Praak's Instagram post and showered tons of love for him and his wife by dropping in heart emojis in the comments section. Even his fans were excited to hear the news and congratulated the singer while expressing their love and excitement by adding heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Take a look at some of the reactions to B Praak and Meera Bachan's pregnancy announcement.

