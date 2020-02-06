Union Budget
Sona Mahapatra Gives It Back To A Twitter Troll Who Shames Her

Bollywood News

Sona Mahapatra, a woman who is not afraid to speak up, recently trolled her haters on Twitter. Sona recently slammed one of the trolls. Read on for more

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
sona mahapatra

Sona Mahapatra is never afraid to speak her mind. Sona recently slammed trolls who made harsh comments for posting pictures of herself in a swimsuit. The singer posted pictures from her vacation where she was seen rocking a black swimsuit but was instead slut-shamed by people who said that she wore 'provocative' clothes and later cried MeToo.

However,  the singer refused to be shamed and spoke for herself. The singer, who is one of the most vocal supporters of the #MeToo movement, and has been naming and shaming alleged sexual predators all over. And once again, she slammed the haters on Twitter. Let's take a look into it. Here's the chronological sequence of tweets. 

Sona Mahapatra has never shied away from speaking up on social media. The singer is popular for giving it back to the trolls. Mahapatra is also very vocal about the current happenings in the industry.The singer has also spoken about social parity and much more in recent past.

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
