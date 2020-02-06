Sona Mahapatra Gives It Back To A Twitter Troll Who Shames Her

Sona Mahapatra is never afraid to speak her mind. Sona recently slammed trolls who made harsh comments for posting pictures of herself in a swimsuit. The singer posted pictures from her vacation where she was seen rocking a black swimsuit but was instead slut-shamed by people who said that she wore 'provocative' clothes and later cried MeToo.

However, the singer refused to be shamed and spoke for herself. The singer, who is one of the most vocal supporters of the #MeToo movement, and has been naming and shaming alleged sexual predators all over. And once again, she slammed the haters on Twitter. Let's take a look into it. Here's the chronological sequence of tweets.

I shared some last evening & ppl wrote in saying “wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo ?! “. Some felt let down, “thought you were a serious person?!”. Many sent ❤️& 🔥. I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well earned belly.2020 here I Come! pic.twitter.com/Hx7uOvvYqt — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

also tired of women posing in skimpy clothes and thinking its #feminism .. that shit is tired ... would love to see some new perspectives #2020 ... — Bumbai Ki Rani (@sapnabhavnani) December 31, 2019

Maybe so in the place you come from & had the privilege to grow up in Sapna. It is not so ‘liberal’ in most parts of our country & the world in fact. So let people do their thing. You do yours. Running down others, women & their acts of defiance, saying ‘shit’ doesn’t befit you https://t.co/lBqArs6Wxb — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

you have to be the biggest hypocrite yet .. tweeting about people saying a bikini doesn't suit you to now womansplaining me that "shit" doesn't suit me .. please make another film on yourself since you are so great.. leave us thrash women to our shit ! https://t.co/rxR9UQjies — Bumbai Ki Rani (@sapnabhavnani) December 31, 2019

you are making false equivalence’s through & through Ms Sapna, also name calling & getting personal dragging my film into it. I wish you more sense & less bitterness 2020. https://t.co/UDqiH0MlEb — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

Sona Mahapatra has never shied away from speaking up on social media. The singer is popular for giving it back to the trolls. Mahapatra is also very vocal about the current happenings in the industry.The singer has also spoken about social parity and much more in recent past.

So critical to send out more messages of body positivity & self contained joy, not necessary to ‘be with someone’ to ‘be someone’ amongst your peers, relationships & popularity charts be damned. Our kids need to be celebrated,feel special for the things that matter, not likes.(4) — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) January 1, 2020

