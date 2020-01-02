The Debate
"Too Many ‘free-spirits’ & ‘bullies’ Being Raised," Opines Sona Mohapatra In Candid Note

Bollywood News

Sona Mohapatra recently shared a series of Tweets where she talked about how children must be raised in such a way that they understand body positivity

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
sona mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra's Twitter name is ShutUpSona, which she has kept ironically since she makes sure that her opinions are known and heard.The singer has never held back and has always been vocal about her opinions. In response to a fat-shaming comment directed towards her, Sona went on a Twitter spree and shared her reaction with her followers.

Sona Mohapatra asks parents to raise kids well

When she posted some pictures of herself in a bikini, a follower of Sona tweeted that she does not have a bikini body. This tweet triggered her following posts. In the tweets and on her Instagram story, Sona Mohapatra talks about how the seeds of body positivity must be sowed right from childhood.

Here is what Sona Mohapatra posted on her Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

