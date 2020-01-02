"Too Many ‘free-spirits’ & ‘bullies’ Being Raised," Opines Sona Mohapatra In Candid Note

Sona Mohapatra's Twitter name is ShutUpSona, which she has kept ironically since she makes sure that her opinions are known and heard.The singer has never held back and has always been vocal about her opinions. In response to a fat-shaming comment directed towards her, Sona went on a Twitter spree and shared her reaction with her followers.

Sona Mohapatra asks parents to raise kids well

When she posted some pictures of herself in a bikini, a follower of Sona tweeted that she does not have a bikini body. This tweet triggered her following posts. In the tweets and on her Instagram story, Sona Mohapatra talks about how the seeds of body positivity must be sowed right from childhood.

I spent a brief time on holiday with my 16 year old niece & her friends last year & was shocked & disturbed to see the pressure that they all felt to live up to some ‘Instagram model’ body types who get max likes for being ‘picture perfect’ & thus ‘boy friend worthy’. (1) https://t.co/IwqAAamSP5 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) January 1, 2020

At an age where they could be consumed with joy, soaking in exploration & be prepping for the future as professionals in just about any field or even just about becoming independent, they were obsessed with looking thin, wearing the right clothes & mostly posturing & posing. (2) — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) January 1, 2020

Scared the hell out of me for what we were doing to a whole generation of urban kids in particular. Feeding them stereotypes of beauty & fake standards of success & achievement. ‘Self Objectification’ on social media is just the start of a very slippery slope. (3) — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) January 1, 2020

So critical to send out more messages of body positivity & self contained joy, not necessary to ‘be with someone’ to ‘be someone’ amongst your peers, relationships & popularity charts be damned. Our kids need to be celebrated,feel special for the things that matter, not likes.(4) — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) January 1, 2020

Here is what Sona Mohapatra posted on her Instagram:

