Sky Force: Akshay Kumar Starrer Locks Gandhi Jayanti 2024 For Film's Release

Akshay Kumar recently took to his social media handle to announce the release date of his upcoming venture titled Sky Force. Along with the release date, the actor dropped a 55-second teaser showcasing the untold true stories of India's first and deadliest airstrike. The film will be starring Akshay Kumar as the main lead and will mark the debut of actor Veer Pahariya.

3 things you need to know

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the makers of Sky Force shared the release date of the film.

Along with it, they shared a poster and a teaser of Sky Force.

The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik, among others.

Sky Force release date announced

Sky Force starring Akshay Kumar is all set to hit the big screens exactly a year after on October 2, 2024. The announcement was made today on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Making the announcement, Akshay Kumar shared a clip on his Instagram handle which opened with the text "Muhammad Ayub Khan, President of Pakistan, 6th September 1965, India-Pakistan War" being displayed on the screen. The clip further showed the former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri addressing the crowd during the war and telling them that India would not be bowing down at all costs.

Sharing the clip, Akshay wrote, "आज गांधी-शास्त्री जयंती के दिन सारा देश कह रहा है - जय जवान, जय किसान, जय विज्ञान, जय अनुसंधान. No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. 🇮🇳. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force takes flight in cinemas on 2nd October, 2024." The film is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur.

Akshay Kumar meets fans during Sky Force shoot

#WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur for the shooting of his upcoming film 'Sky Force' pic.twitter.com/jzd2hLXtkZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 29, 2023

Akshay Kumar stepped out in Sitapur during the shoot of his film Sky Force to meet his fans. The actor was seen riding a bike on an open ground amid heavy security while a sea of fans thronged to catch a glimpse of him. Akshay was seen waving at his fans while riding the motorcycle.