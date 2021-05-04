Smriti Irani Lends Support To Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood's Free Education For Kids Appeal

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday endorsed fellow actor Sonu Sood's plea to the government to provide free education to students who have lost their parents due to COVID-19. Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani dropped a comment on Chopra's post and extended her support.

In a Twitter video shared last week, Sood had requested the central and state governments, private institutions, and influential personalities to support children going through financial distress because of the coronavirus pandemic. Smriti Irani wrote, “Kindly call 1098 – Childline in case you or any organization finds a child who is orphaned. Every state government and district authority is on alert to help provide support to children in need and distress. Every district has been directed to ensure that Child Welfare Committees in the district prioritize such children. Withholding such information would be detrimental to the needs of the child hence my plea.”

Responding to this, Priyanka Chopra said, "Thank you for this information Smriti Ma'am. Pinning this here for everyone's access." [sic]

Thanks a ton Priyanka for your support. I promise we will make this happen.ðŸ™ https://t.co/aQh4D881Km — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 3, 2021

Sharing Sood's post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she was "inspired" by not only his timely observation but also the solution-oriented work. "Sonu's suggestion is to both the state and central governments to ensure free education for all children affected by COVID. Whatever stage of studies they are at school, college, or pursuing higher studies. The aim is not to allow a pause and definitely not for the lack of finance. If ignored, a huge number of children would be left without the opportunity as adults," the 38-year-old actor wrote in a note shared on the microblogging site.

She also urged people to support at least one student's education or look for institutes that can offer help. "I fully support Sonu's ideas and I will actively work towards finding ways to support education because I have always believed that #educationforeverychild is a birthright. And we cannot as a society let the virus change that," she added.

During the nationwide lockdown last year, Sood catapulted to the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states. The actor has been at the forefront of helping people get hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, and medicines.

(with PTI inputs)