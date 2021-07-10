Smriti Irani Shares Video Featuring Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar: 'A Tribute From A Fan'

“Relevant, riveting, real,” said Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani while sharing an emotional video tribute to the legendary actor Dilip Kumar who passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 98. As his sudden demise prompted netizens across the country to pour tributes, Irani shared a video on Instagram that according to her followers was “mesmerising'' and “heartbreaking.”

The short recording starts with Dilip Kumar reciting a Shayari during an interview and says, “Hamare baad is mehfil mein afsane bayan honge (2) Bahare humko dhundengi na jaane hum kahaan honge.” Irani shared the video saying, “A tribute by a fan…circulating in the what’s app universe..relevant, riveting, real.”

Earlier, on July 7, Irani had also shared Dilip Kumar’s image and called it the “end of an era” as he passed away leaving the entire Indian film fraternity and the nation shocked. Popularly known as the “tragedy king”, the actor was laid to rest at Juhu Qabarastan in Mumbai with full state honours on Wednesday evening. Apart from ruling the hearts of millions, Dilip Kumar was also a recipient of Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the country. For his contribution to cinema, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in the artform.

Dilip Kumar passes away in ICU

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai but passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98. He was reportedly taken to the hospital on June 30 after he complained of breathlessness. It was also the second time in the same month that h was taken to the hospital. Reportedly, Dr jalil Parkar, who had been treating him told news agency PTI that, “He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7:30 AM” on July 7. A tweet was also posted from Dilip Kumar’s official social media handle by friend Faisal Farooqi.

It said, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to him we return.”

