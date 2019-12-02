Snoop Dogg Asks Lilly Singh For An Autograph, Comedian Says ‘life Is Wild’ In Disbelief

Snoop Dogg was a guest on Lilly Singh’s talk show A Little Late with Lilly and the rapper told the Youtuber turned host to sign a poster for him. Lilly shared a hilarious incident from the show in the same Instagram post. Read on to know more about Lilly’s story here.

Lilly Singh signs a poster for Snoop Dogg

Lilly Singh is lining some of the most hilarious guests for her debut talk show A Little Late with Lilly. Recently rapper Snoop Dogg made an appearance on the show as a guest. He also performed a mini sketch for Lilly’s show. But turns out Snoop Dogg is actually a fan of the Youtuber turned host. Lilly Singh made a hilarious post on her Instagram where she talked about how Snoop Dogg tried to steal a photograph of her from the studio but then ended up giving him an autograph on the same poster.

Lilly Singh shared three pictures on her Instagram with Snoop Dogg. In the first two posts, Snoop and Lilly are goofing around while in the third post, Lilly Singh is signing a picture of herself for Snoop Dogg. In her caption, Lilly stated that she promised Snoop Dogg that if she ever plans to try marijuana it will be with him. Lilly also shared her joyous moment when Snoop Dogg took a poster of her from the studio’s wall and said that he was going to just steal it but now he will get her to sign it for him. She concluded her post’s caption by thanking Snoop Dogg for being on the show. Check out Lilly Singh’s Instagram post with Snoop Dogg here.

Apart from asking Lilly Singh for her autograph Snoop Dogg also performed a skit for her show. In the skit, Snoop Dogg became an unofficial doctor for the staff members of her show. The official page of Lilly’s show also shared a video of this hilarious skit on their Instagram account. Apart from Snoop Dogg Lilly Singh’s show has had a star-studded lineup of guests. Ashley Graham, Jenna Dewan, Paula Abdul, Nicole Scherzinger, Meghan Trainor and many more have all been guests on Lilly show.

