Will Snoop Dogg's Songs Now Be Suitable For Kids Too? Details Inside

Hollywood News

Snoop Dogg has released an album which consists twelve of his tracks which have been made suitable for kids. Read below to know more about the kids' album.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
snoop dogg

Rapping sensation Snoop Dogg is known to venture into various aspects of the entertainment industry. Snoop tried his hand in acting with Matthew McConaughey starrer The Beach Bum and also featured in three seasons of a celebrity cooking show along with Martha Stewart. The 48-year-old rapper Snoop Dogg has also ventured into various genres in music like gospel, reggae and funk, but this time around, Snoop has recreated some of his songs in lullaby versions. 

Also Read: NBA: Snoop Dogg Commentates In Style For Lakers Vs Spurs Game

Snoop Dogg lullaby rendition

Snoop Dogg's latest venture into kids' music is in partnership with Rockabye Baby! Music, they have previously turned music from artists like Kanye West and Drake into kid-friendly tunes. The record to set to release widely on December 6, 2019, on digital platforms, with vinyl records already available for fans to buy for fans. The album cover art of the same features an old school yellow convertible car, referencing to Snoop's early music videos which usually had cars like those.  

Also Read: NBA: Warriors Celebrated Playoff Win By Getting High With Snoop Dogg, Reveals Matt Barnes

The tracklist of the lullaby album features twelve of Snoop Dogg's hit songs. Interestingly, the song Gin and Juice, which is based on alcohol and marijuana is also a part of the tracklist. As per reports, the songs have been rewritten and redone to make them kid-friendly. Here is the entire tracklist of Snoop Dogg's lullaby rendition. 

Also Read: WWE: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Entrance Song Produced By Snoop Dogg

Lullaby renditions of Snoop Dogg tracklist

  1. ‘Gin and Juice’
  2. ‘What’s My Name?’
  3. ‘Beautiful’
  4. ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’
  5. ‘Lay Low’
  6. ‘Sensual Seduction’
  7. ‘Young, Wild & Free’
  8. ‘Snoop’s Upside Ya Head’
  9. ‘California Roll’
  10. ‘Trust Me’
  11. ‘Slow Down’
  12. ‘Doggy Dogg World’

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumours: Lakers, Clippers And Trail Blazers Want Jamal Crawford

Also Read: Rapper Bad Azz Dies In Jail Custody At The Age Of 43

 

 

 

