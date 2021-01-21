Last Updated:

'So Jaa Nahin Toh...': Kangana Ranaut Says 'Libru Lobby Desperate To Suspend My Account'

Kangana Ranaut claimed that liberals were desperately trying to get her Twitter account suspended after #SuspendKanganaRanaut started trending on the site

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut claimed that liberals were desperately trying to get her Twitter account suspended after #SuspendKanganaRanaut started trending on the microblogging site on Wednesday. 

Taking a dig at her critics online, she said, "The libru lobby is desperate to get my account suspended. Raat ko kehte honge, so ja nahin to Kangana tweet kar degi."

Hitting out at the "liberals", the Queen actor said, "This is the effect of Kangana Ranaut on the strongest lobby in this nation. Jo political parties ko hila dete hain maine unko hila diya."

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account restricted

Earlier in the day, Ranaut claimed that her Twitter handle was temporarily restricted as "anti-nationals" reported her account to 'chacha' Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of the site. She said if Twitter suspends her account, she would quit the virtual world and show the 'real Kangana Ranaut' in the real world. 

Kangana was recently criticized for her now-deleted tweet (as it violated Twitter rules) where she said — “Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala... Pehle Shanti Phir Kranti... It is time to take their heads off."

