'So Jaa Nahin Toh...': Kangana Ranaut Says 'Libru Lobby Desperate To Suspend My Account'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut claimed that liberals were desperately trying to get her Twitter account suspended after #SuspendKanganaRanaut started trending on the microblogging site on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at her critics online, she said, "The libru lobby is desperate to get my account suspended. Raat ko kehte honge, so ja nahin to Kangana tweet kar degi."

Hitting out at the "liberals", the Queen actor said, "This is the effect of Kangana Ranaut on the strongest lobby in this nation. Jo political parties ko hila dete hain maine unko hila diya."

Whole libru lobby is desperate to get my account suspended, Raat ko kehte honge, so ja nahin to Kangana tweet kar degi,this is the effect of Kangana Ranaut on the strongest lobby in this nation. Jo political parties ko hila dete hain maine unko hila diya.Ha ha good night friends. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

READ | Kangana Ranaut Claims Her Twitter Account Was Restricted; #SuspendKanganaRanaut Trends

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account restricted

Earlier in the day, Ranaut claimed that her Twitter handle was temporarily restricted as "anti-nationals" reported her account to 'chacha' Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of the site. She said if Twitter suspends her account, she would quit the virtual world and show the 'real Kangana Ranaut' in the real world.

Anti nationals are trending #SuspendKanganaRanaut .... please do, when they suspended Rangs I came and made their lives even more miserable,now if they suspend me will exit virtual world and in real world will show you real Kangana Ranaut- the mother of all fathers #babbarsherni pic.twitter.com/Msl2PosqDK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

Kangana was recently criticized for her now-deleted tweet (as it violated Twitter rules) where she said — “Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala... Pehle Shanti Phir Kranti... It is time to take their heads off."

READ | Kangana Ranaut & 'Dhaakad' Team Celebrate Producer Sohail Maklai's B'day In Bhopal

READ | Author Accuses Kangana Ranaut Of Copyright Violation Over New Film, To Seek Legal Counsel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.