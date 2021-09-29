Soha Ali Khan Clocks Daughter Inaaya Kemmu's B'day; Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Unicorn Land'

Soha Ali Khan is showering birthday love on daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu as the little one turns 4 today. Soha's Instagram handle is a testament to the joyous times she marks with their daughter, and today is no exception. Soha shared glimpses of Inaaya's 'Unicorn Land' as the toddler gears up for her birthday party.

The actor also gave a peek into the decorations of her birthday celebrations, while another story saw the toddler clad in an adorable pink gown as she attends her online classes. Aunt Saba Ali khan too wished her 'Inni Jaan' by uploading an unseen click of her. She also showcased several photos of little Taimur and Inaaya, asking fans to guess which one turns four.

Soha Ali Khan clocks Inaaya's 4th birthday

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, September 29, Soha uploaded several Instagram stories, starting from Inaaya's birthday eve, filled with multicoloured balloons and danglers. Another upload showcased Inaaya donned in her pink birthday outfit, holding onto a pink pillow with her name carved in it, as well as a cute stuffed toy as she engages in a video conversation. What stole the show was Soha's glimpse into her daughter's unicorn-themed party. Inaaya can be seen in front of 'Welcome to Inaaya's Unicorn Land' banner, with Soha captioned it 'And so it begins'. Take a look.

Soha's sister Saba Ali khan also made sure to wish her 'Inni' with an unseen photo clicked by her. Inaaya can be seen sitting on a staircase donned in a grey tee, denim jeans, and white sneakers as she poses for the camera. Saba wrote, "Happy 4th Birthday my Inni Jaan. I love you...always". She also showcased several framed photos of Taimur and Inaaya, and wrote, 'MY Babies ...💞

Guess which one turns 4....tomorrow? 29.09.2021".

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is Soha Ali and Kunal Kemmu's firstborn, who the duo welcomed on 28th September 2017. The duo keeps showcasing their daughter's adorable moments on their respective social media handles, be it Inaaya's first steps in her 'big school' or random dancing sessions of the father-daughter duo at 6.30 am in the morning.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ SAKPATAUDI)