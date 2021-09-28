Soha Ali Khan Gives Sneak Peek Into Inaaya's Flight Entertainment; Dia Mirza, Shweta React

Actor Soha Ali Khan is an active social media user who often shares fun moments with her little daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her account. Recently, the Rang De Basanti actor posted a series of pictures from her flight giving glimpses of how the mother and daughter spend time during travel.

Soha along with her daughter had recently travelled to their ancestral home Pataudi Palace in New Delhi on her late father and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 10th death anniversary. On their way back home, the duo took flight where they can be seen having a good time together.

Soha Ali Khan shares a glimpse of Inaaya doing drawing in flight

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a bunch of photos featuring herself with Inaaya dressed in comfy sweatshirts with cartoon characters printed on them. In one of the photos, they can be seen heading to the plane, while holding hands. While in other photos, Inaaya can be seen drawing on paper, where the actor is reading a storybook. "Delhi shoot wrapped and homeward bound! #traveldiaries #maskup #safetyfirst[sic]," the actor captioned the post.

Many celebrities including Dia Mirza and Shweta Bachchan were quick enough to notice Soha's post and dropped adorable messages on the comment section. While Shweta, “She’s just” along with heart-eyed emojis, Dia Mirza commented with heart emojis. On the other hand, Soha's elder sister Saba Pataudi wished her safe travel.

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan has posted a picture presenting three generations of her family on the occasion of Daughter's Day. She shared a photo of herself with her mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and little Inaaya while they enjoys a fun-filled moment on the lawn. "A daughter may outgrow your lap (although this picture begs to differ) but she will never outgrow your heart - Anon #nationaldaughtersday #happydaughtersday[sic]," she captioned the photo with the lovely caption. Saba commented, "A daughter always a daughter lots of love ...to my baby sis ..my first daughter and hers my jaan inni[sic]."

Meanwhile, on the work front, actor Soha Ali Khan was last seen on the big screen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. She has also written a book namely The Perils of Being Moderately Famous which was published in 2017.

