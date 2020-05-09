Did Soha Ali Khan Slap Sunny Deol On Sets Of 'Ghayal Once Again'?

Soha Ali Khan has been away from the celluloid for a while now. Even though she has not graced the silver screen for quite some time now, fans cannot forget her contribution to the Hindi cinema. Sunny Deol, on the other hand, has also now taken a break in Bollywood, as the actor has not done films for years. However, both Soha Ali Khan and Sunny Deol, who are rarely seen in films today, were last seen together in the 2016 movie, Ghayal Once Again. If reports are to believed, Soha had once slapped Sunny on the sets of Ghayal Once Again. Read details.

When Soha slapped Sunny while shooting

As per reports, Soha Ali Khan is known to have a very calm and easy-going nature on the sets of her work. Moreover, she also reportedly does not lose her temper quite often. However, Sunny Deol, on the other hand, is reported to be seen as a little hot-headed on the sets. When Soha Ali Khan and Sunny Deol teamed up together for their 2016 released film Ghayal Once Again, the Tum Mile actor reportedly slapped Sunny Deol on the sets of their film.

If reports are to believed, it all happened when they were shooting for their film Ghayal Once Again and had to enact a scene wherein Soha Ali Khan was supposed to slap a furious Sunny Deol to bring him back to his senses. And the former accidentally slapped Sunny a bit harder than usual, which reportedly left everyone on the set in shock. Know how Sunny reacted to it.

As per reports, Soha Ali Khan got very much into the skin of her character, and unintentionally went on to slap the actor a little too hard. For the unversed, Soha essays the role of Rhea in Ghayal Once Again, who is a psychiatrist. Interestingly, the team present while shooting reportedly thought that the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor would lose his cool, but nothing of that sort happened. Deol accepted Soha's apologies and moved on with the scene.

