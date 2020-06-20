Soha Ali Khan, Kunal, Inaaya Visit Kareena Kapoor, Taimur & Saif Amid Unlock 1.0

With the country under Unlock 1.0 to fight the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, there have been quite a few relaxations in terms of movement of people. On Saturday, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, along with daughter Inaaya stepped out to visit Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur.

Keeping the precautions in mind, the family was spotted wearing masks. This is the first time the families have met since the lockdown was announced in March.

Soha Ali Khan catches glimpse of a rainbow amid clouds; fans say 'Lucky you'

WATCH

Kunal Kemmu got 'up close and personal' about his time under lockdown in his recent virtual interaction with an entertainment portal as he spoke about bonding with his family while homebound for the past few months. The Kalyug actor shared that he organizes video call sessions for his daughter Inaaya Naumi and her cousin Taimur Ali Khan so they could catch up with each other. He went onto reveal a hilarious fact that their conversations are mostly gibberish but they often tell each other what they've been doing at home.

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi are extremely fond of each other and have often stolen hearts with their play dates and game sessions. While both star kids have been away from each other for almost three months now and stay in touch with each other through their chats over video calls. Kunal Kemmu also revealed that the COVID-19 lockdown has made her daughter happy as she has both her parents around all the time.

The proud father also shared an interesting anecdote about Inaaya as he spoke about how kids are aware of an outbreak of a bad disease. He revealed that Inaaya has learned the word -coronavirus- and every time he teases her about stepping out, she warns him against it. He shared that Inaaya knows that people are staying at home because of coronavirus.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.