Soha Ali Khan Catches Glimpse Of A Rainbow Amid Clouds; Fans Say 'Lucky You'

Soha Ali Khan recently shared a mesmerising picture of the clouds and a rainbow presumably clicked from her balcony. She feels blessed as she expresses through the caption, "When you are in the right place at the light time." As seen in the picture, the beautiful rainbow can be seen shining in the sky. Check out what fans commented on her post.

Fans gushed to drop comments on her post which read, "Lucky you." A user wrote, "Wow. I made a wish, thank you for sharing." Another fan said, "That's a lucky view, so beautiful." Whereas, a user wrote, "Super." Soha Ali Khan's fans feel she's lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the rainbow.

Here's Soha Ali Khan's post

Meanwhile, on World Oceans Day, June 8, 2020, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful throwback beachy pictures from one of their holidays. Reminiscing her holiday with family, Soha put up pics that feature Kunal Kemmu and daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She captioned the pictures as, “There is no life without you. #worldoceansday #blueplanet.”

Moreover, on Kunal Kemmu's birthday, Soha shared a video in which daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sang an adorable birthday song for her father. As seen in the clip, Inaaya can be seen playing her piano and singing 'Happy Birthday To Papa' and a few words more with crocodiles, and 'You're born in the hospital'. The video stormed the internet as not only fans but also popular faces from the industry swooned over Inaaya's sweet gesture.

Recently, Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post also had an eye-opening caption attached to it. In the caption to her post, Khan explained the importance of accepting the same lifestyle and wearing masks and gloves regularly. Moreover, she urged people to be friendly neighbourhood superhero. The Rang De Basanti actor wrote, “With great power comes great responsibility. As the lockdown eases let’s keep our masks and gloves on as we start to step out. Let’s all be friendly neighbourhood superheroes.”

As seen in the photograph, the Tum Mile actor dons a basic printed tee. Her expressions hint that she's into deep thoughts. Take a look at her Instagram post.

