'Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Strong & Empowered', Says Soha Ali Khan As The Former Turns 40

As Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 40th birthday today (on September 21), her sister-in-law, actor Soha Ali Khan extended her warm greetings to the actor in a heartwarming note. Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha Ali Khan shared a throwback picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan from the sets of her radio show, What Women Want?. In her caption, Soha Ali Khan mentioned that Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘strong, empowered, free and full of love’.

Soha Ali Khan's post for Kareena Kapoor

Adding to the same, Soha Ali Khan mentioned that Kareena is someone who prefers being herself, unlike some women, ‘who walk the walk and talk the talk’. Speaking about Kareena Kapoor Khan's ‘growing’ family, Soha Ali Khan, in her note, asked Kareena to continue to ‘balance the passions of her life with grace’. Concluding her note, Soha mentioned that Kareena Kapoor Khan always makes motherhood look easy even though it sometimes isn’t. Take a look at how fans reacted to Soha Ali Khan’s post for Kareena Kapoor:

Fans React

Bollywood celebrities wish Kareena

Many Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished Kareena on ringing in her 40th birthday. More so, Kareena Kapoor’s sister, Karisma Kapoor also wished her on Instagram with a priceless throwback post. Take a look:

What's next for Kareena?

Kareena Kapoor will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht, which follows the story of lust for power and throne between family members. As per reports, Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum onscreen. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

Kareena will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles. Reportedly, the makers have managed to rope in actors Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh to play prominent roles in the film.

(Image credits: Soha Ali Khan Instagram)

