Emmy Winner Zendaya's Massive Net Worth Will Surely 'Shake You Up'; Read Details

Actor Zendaya has delivered a wide range of successful movies and TV shows in his career and has been a part of nearly 44 blockbuster projects. Besides acting, Zendaya is also a singer and delivered many successful music videos. Here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth. Read details.

Zendaya's net worth

As per a report published in celebritynetworth.com, actor Zendaya’s net worth is estimated to be around 15 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 1,09,96,68,750 (Rs 109.96 crores). The report further adds that, in 2017, Zendaya splurged 1.4 million USD for a home in Northridge, California.

More so, Zendaya paid 4 million USD for a 5,000 square-foot home sitting on 4-acres in Encino, California. As reported by legit.ng, Zendaya possesses two cars namely Bentley, Ford and Audi RS7. The actor has more than 78 million followers on Instagram alone.

Zendaya's Emmy win

The actor recently made it to the news when she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Euphoria. Euphoria is an American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name, which follows the troubled life of 17-year-old Rue, who is a drug addict fresh from rehab with no plans to stay clean. Starring Zendaya, Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud in the leading roles, Euphoria tackles the teenage landscape of substance-enhanced parties and anxiety-ridden life. The show streams in India on Disney Hotstar Plus.

Her work

Zendaya shot to prominence as Rocky Blue on the popular Disney Channel series, Shake It Up. Some of her most noted works include K.C. Undercover, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home. Speaking of her music career, Zendaya’s much-acclaimed song, Rewrite the Stars reached the top twenty of the United Kingdom and Australian national charts and was certified platinum in the United States. More so, the song was also listed as double platinum in Australia.

(Image credits: Zendaya Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

