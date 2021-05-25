Soha Ali Khan Shares Pictures From Kunal Kemmu's Birthday Party; Take A Look

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu celebrated his 38th birthday on May 25. On Kunal Kemmu's birthday, his wife Soha Ali Khan shared a few pictures from his birthday party. He was seen celebrating his birthday with his family at home. Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's husband Kunal Kemmu's birthday photos.

Soha Ali Khan shares Kunal Kemmu's birthday photos

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of her family celebrating her husband's birthday. She posed with him, their daughter Inaaya, Kunal's sister Karishma and their parents. She decorated the house and even bought a balloon that read 38. Soha wore a bright pink sharara while Inaaya was dressed in a green Indian outfit. Kunal wore a casual blue t-shirt while celebrating his birthday. She wrote, "Posed, unposed, reposed and exposed!"

Reactions to Kunal Kemmu's photos with his family

As soon as Soha shared pictures from Kunal's birthday, fans wrote all things nice in the comment section. Her sister Saba wrote, "Mashallah" with a heart. Fans wrote that this was wholesome family content. A fan wrote that Kunal still looks like he is 28 years old. Fans also flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on Soha and Kunal Kemmu's photos.

A sneak peek into Soha Ali Khan's Instagram

On Kunal's birthday, the actor shared a wholesome video of her husband with pictures from his childhood. She also shared a few fan arts and pictures with him. Soha mentioned that he has been a doting father. In the caption, she wrote, "Another year, another lockdown...but I am grateful for all that you are and all that you have become." She further added, "They say a Gemini has two sides but you are a polygon of provocation, a prism of perfection - whatever shape you are, you complete the jigsaw that is us." She also thanked the editor of the video for putting all their memories together. Watch the video shared by Soha Ali Khan on Kunal Kemmu's birthday below.

