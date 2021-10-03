Soha Ali Khan Visits Neha Dhupia In Hospital, Shares First Glimpse Of Happy Mom; See Pic

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were on top of the world as the duo welcomed their son into the world on Sunday, October 3. Angad took to his Instagram account to share the good news with his fans and followers and also informed them that both Neha and the baby are healthy. Sometime after the news surfaced online, Soha Ali Khan visited Neha Dhupia in the hospital and shared the first glimpse of the happy mother on social media.

Soha Ali Khan visits Neha Dhupia after she and Angad welcomed their son into the world

Soha Ali Khan headed to her Instagram account on Sunday and posted two pictures featuring Neha Dhupia. The first picture saw a pregnant Neha with her daughter Mehr, kissing her as they two were clad in shades of pink. The second picture in the slideshow revealed that Soha paid Neha a visit at the hospital after she gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday. Neha can be seen with an IV tube in her wrist as she flaunts a huge smile and shows the camera a peace sign. In the caption, Soha Ali Khan congratulated Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi and sent them her love and blessings.

Soha Ali Khan's visit came after Angad Bedi shared the good news on his Instagram account. In the caption, he lauded Neha for being a warrior during her pregnancy and also mentioned that she and the newborn were doing well. The picture he posted saw him and Neha twinning in white as they smiled at one another. He referred to the duo's new addition to the family as 'Bedis Boy' and wrote, "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now." Several fans, well-wishers and colleagues quickly headed to the comments section of the post and showered their love and good wishes on the couple and their newborn son.

Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi, @nehadhupia