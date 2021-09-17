Neha Dhupia Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Pics; Tahira Kashyap Calls Her 'Rockstar'

Neha Dhupia is currently enjoying the third trimester of her second baby with her husband, Angad Bedi. The actor has been flaunting her baby bump in all her photos recently. While she is excited to become a mom for the second time, the actor is making sure she enjoys every moment with her baby bump.

Taking to Instagram, Neha Dhupia dropped a photo dump from her recent pool party with her baby bump. The actor donned a black monokini at her party. She also wore a pair of goggles while taking a sunbath. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Pool 🏊‍♀️ party for two 🤰[sic]." Neha Dhupia's baby bump and pool party caught the attention of several Bollywood divas. Tahira Kashyap reacted to the photos and wrote, "Rockstar," while Amruta Arora commented, "Lovely." The actor's fans also showered her with love as they spammed red heart emojis in the comment section. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are also parents to their first daughter, Mehr.

Neha Dhupia baby shower

Neha Dhupia is set to welcome her second child with Angad Bedi. While the actor was recently shooting for her film A Thursday, her girlfriends, including Soha Ali Khan, threw her a surprise baby shower last month. The actor shared some glimpses of her baby shower which had a cake, cheese platter and some fresh flowers.

Is Neha Dhupia working?

Despite a baby on the way, Neha Dhupia did not take a break from work. Instead, she worked hard to bring a change in the industry and more work for pregnant moms. Earlier this week, the actor shared a few glimpses from her upcoming film, A Thursday, as she wrapped up its shoot. In the caption, she thanked the filmmakers and the crew for cooperating with her. She wrote, "And just like that we wrapped a month-long shoot in the rain ☔️ with a baby on board 🤰 …. Not going to lie, the tough days were very hard and the easy days became easier because of our incredible crew. But no matter what … whether it was the morning sickness, the cravings the cries or jus no room for vanity caus I would wake up looking and feeling heavy and uncomfortable or even the discomfort of being on your feet all day long you just have to power thru with a super team and a big smile 😁[sic]."

(Image: @nehadhupia/Instagram)