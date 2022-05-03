Soha Ali Khan Wishes 'peace And Prosperity' On Eid; Shares Pictures With Kunal & Inaaya

Actor Soha Ali Khan celebrated Eid with her family and recently, she took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of it. Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr is a religious festival observed by Muslims across the world. The day marks the conclusion of the 30 days of fasting that Muslims observe throughout the month of Ramadan. In India, the festival is being celebrated on May 3 this year.

Soha Ali Khan gives a sneak peek into her Eid celebrations

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Soha Alia Khan dropped a couple of pictures that saw her enjoying the festival of Eid with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. In one of the pictures, she could also be seen making sevaiyan with Kemmu. The trio opted for a traditional fit to mark the auspicious day. While the Kalank actor donned ivory coloured Kurta paired with a white pair of trousers, Soha opted for a rose pink coloured ethnic attire teamed up with a dupatta. Their little munchkin looked adorable in a neon green coloured crop top and skirt. Have a look:

Soha wrote in the caption, "Wishing you and your families peace and prosperity and a very joyous Eid al-Fitr #eidmubarak". The 43-year-old actor even took to her IG stories and dropped some of the pictures on the same. The first one features Soha holding a beautifully layered copper basket which had flowers in them. The second one saw her in ethnic attire, while the third one is a throwback picture of her and Saif Ali Khan. She even shared a sketch prepared by her daughter Inaaya in one of her IG stories. Have a look:

Fans say, 'Eid Mubarak!'

Fans were quick to react to Soha Ali Khan's post and the comment section is proof of it. A netizen praised Kunal Kemmu and wrote, "Kunal is still that innocent boy we used to see in his childhood movies like Raja Hindustani, Hum hai rahi pyaar ke", another one wished the actor and commented, "Eid Mubarak! May Allah fulfil all your dreams and hopes", while an Instagram user wrote, "May Allah’s almighty blessings flood your life with joy and open all doors to success now and forever. Happy Eid Mubarak!".

Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi