Soha Ali Khan's Post For Mother Sharmila Tagore's Birthday Is Too Cute For Words

Actor Soha Ali Khan's love for her mother veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who celebrates her 75th birthday today, can be seen in the sweetest gesture possible. Soha took to her Instagram account and shared an extremely cute picture of her mother Sharmila Tagore with her daughter Inaaya Naumi enjoying a pancake breakfast on the morning of the beautiful veteran actor's platinum anniversary today. Sharmila Tagore has a warm smile on her face as little Inaaya can be seen enjoying the pancakes.

Take a look at the adorable post:

Soha Ali Khan has recently posted numerous photos of her trip to the Pataudi family's ancestral home in Haryana where they are expected to celebrate Sharmila Tagore's birthday today. In the prime of her career, the veteran actor had been married to Indian cricketer Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. They had three children together: actors Saif Ali Khan - Soha Ali Khan and jewelry designer Saba Ali Khan.

Iconic Bollywood beauty- Sharmila Tagore

The graceful and evergreen Bollywood actor has acted in many super hit classic films like Kashmir Ki Kali, Waqt, Chupke Chupke, Amar Prem, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Safar, Chhoti Bahu among others. The veteran was last seen in Danish Aslam's 2010 romantic comedy film Break Ke Baad which featured actors Deepika Padukone and Imraan Khan. Sharmila Tagore had essayed the role of Deepika's character's mother in the film.

Sharmila Tagore is distantly related to the legendary Indian poet-musician Nobel Prize-winner Rabindranath Tagore. She had converted to Islam upon marriage and had changed her name to Begum Ayesha Sultana Khan. She started her career in 1959 with Satyajit Ray’s Bengali film Apur Sansar(The World of Apu) which was the third installment of the famous Apu Trilogy by the iconic director. Sharmila Tagore is also the recipient of two National Awards, a Padma Bhushan and two Filmfare Awards too.

