After A Must-watch Bhangra Dance, Soha Ali Shares Clip Of Kunal Kemmu's 'homemade Haircut'

Given that the country is in a nation-wide lockdown till April 14 due to the rise of Coronavirus cases in the country, people have been advised to stay at home and maintain social distancing. However, people seem to be making quite good use of time. Social media is filled with posts of people trying a hand at cooking/cleaning/baking or just enjoying a cup of tea and reading a book in solitude.

In this, Bollywood celebrities are no less! Recently, actor Kunal Kemmu was seen giving himself a haircut at home. The video was shared by the actor's wife Soha Ali Khan and wrote, "Homemade haircuts @khemster2 #lockdown #day14". Watch below-

Kunal Kemmu's 'homemade haircut'

Previously, Soha gave fans and netizens a sneak-peek of Kunal Kemmu's intense Bhangra session at home. The video has Kunal doing the bhangra on a Punjabi number with full power with cartwheels and acrobatics in between. Soha has captioned the video, "Losing weight or losing mind??" as the Kalyug actor dances like no one's watching.

Soha Ali Khan has been actively updating her social media with different activities of her family. The Rang De Basanti actor had shared an adorable picture earlier this week featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and all her stuffed toys arranged in a row. She captioned the post saying it's a "house party" for little Inaaya.

What's next for the actors?

The husband-wife duo are scheduled to co-produce a biopic of eminent Indian lawyer Ram Jethmalani. At an interaction with the media to promote his last film Malang in Mumbai, Kunal had updated saying, "We have almost finished scripting of the film. After this, we will start casting for the film, which is directed by Hansal Mehta. We haven't approached anyone because we have now come close to the final draft of the script and we are yet to listen to it."

