Soha Ali Khan Shares A Peek Of Kunal Kemmu Busting Some Bhangra Moves Amid Lockdown; Watch

Bollywood News

Amid lockdown, 'Malang' actor Kunal Kemmu has impressed his fans with his unabashed dance to a Punjabi track in the latest video shared by wife Soha Ali Khan

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Soha

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan gave her fans and followers a treat with her latest Instagram update featuring her husband Kunal Kemmu in the middle of an intense workout. The hilarious video has Kunal doing the bhangra on a Punjabi number with full power with cartwheels and acrobatics in between. Soha has captioned the video, "Losing weight or losing mind??" as the Kalyug actor dances like no one's watching.

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Read | Kunal Kemmu celebrates his love for Soha Ali Khan with their wedding clip; watch video

Kunal Kemmu's fantastic dance has impressed the netizens as they took to their comments to praise the actor for his skills as a dancer. One of the users said, "This was actually so fun to watch" while another said, "Wow! Those were some good moves!😀".  Compliant with Soha's thought, one of the fans commented, "In lockdown anyone vll loose their mind".

Read | Soha Ali Khan hosts adorable house party with daughter Inaya Naumi Kemmu, see pics

Soha Ali Khan has been actively updating her social media with different activities of her family. The Rang De Basanti actor had shared an adorable picture earlier this week featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and all her stuffed toys arranged in a row. She captioned the post saying it's a "house party" for little Inaaya.

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Read | Soha Ali Khan says her daughter Inaaya has an understanding of 'where she belongs

What's next for the actors?

The husband-wife duo are scheduled to co-produce a biopic of eminent Indian lawyer Ram Jethmalani. At an interaction with the media to promote his last film Malang in Mumbai, Kunal had updated saying, "We have almost finished scripting of the film. After this, we will start casting for the film, which is directed by Hansal Mehta. We haven't approached anyone because we have now come close to the final draft of the script and we are yet to listen to it."

Read | Ram Jethmalani biopic confirmed; Kunal Kemmu to co-produce with Soha Ali Khan

 

 

