Sona Mohapatra Questioned Over Donating To Coronavirus Relief Fund; Gives Befitting Answer

Bollywood News

Sona Mohapatra replied to a Twitter user who had asked if she had donated to the PM Modi relief fund. The singer's gave a befitting answer, impressing netizens

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra, in reply to a Twitter user, mentioned how she had already contributed to three different funds tackling Covid-19 crisis but does not believe in making it into a PR stunt.

READ: Sona Mohapatra's Top 5 Unplugged Music Videos Which Shouldn't Be Missed

She wrote: “I have contributed to three funds already & do not believe in making a PR Tamasha out of it. So Abhijit, please contribute whatever you can afford & all you others on this #Woke Sabha please do too..most of the indignant/angry with Modi are self licensed not to in any case.” She was replying to a person on Twitter who had written in Hindi, “Madam, kuch raashi corona se bharat ki jung ke liye bhi dijiye, bharat ka madhyam aur alpvarg aapka abhaari rahenge (please contribute some funds for India’s fight against corona, India’s middle classes and poor will be indebted to you).”

READ: Sona Mohapatra Asks People Not To Panic, Keep Patience Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Sona joins many other film personalities who have come forward and contributed to government’s initiative to provide relief during coronavirus pandemic -- Akshay Kumar leads the list with an individual contribution of Rs 25 crore. Actors Varun Dhawan (Rs 30 lakh as donation to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM’s relief fund), Randeep Hooda, T Series head Bhushan Kumar (Rs 11 crores towards PM CARES and Rs 1 crore towards Maharashtra CM’s relief fund), actor Maniesh Paul (Rs 20 lakhs for PM-CARES Fund), producer Murad Khetani (Rs 25 lakhs to PM CARES funds) and TV actor Arjun Bijlani (Rs 5 lakh each to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM’s relief fund), among others, announced the sum they have pledged to donate. Sonam Kapoor and Karan too said they would follow suit.

(Inputs from agencies)

READ: Coronavirus Social-Distancing: Hrithik, Varun, Dia, Rajkummar Urge People To Stay Home

 

 

