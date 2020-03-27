Sona Mohapatra's Top 5 Unplugged Music Videos Which Shouldn't Be Missed

Sona Mohapatra is a popular independent singer and writer. She is best known for her tracks like Aaja Ve, Rangbatti, Bolo Na amongst several others. Sona Mohapatra always manages to stay in the limelight for her strong opinions apart from her music. The very fact that she writes her own songs reflects how talented she is as an artist.

Most of Sona Mohapatra's songs have intense lyrics. She has also sung tracks for various Bollywood films, and some of her most famous tracks include Bedardi Raja, Ambarsariya and Naina. Talking about Sona Mohapatra's songs, her unplugged music videos are a must-watch and truly unmissable, let's take a look.

Sona Mohapatra's Unplugged Music Videos

Dil Aaj Kal

Dil Aaj Kal is a romantic track by Sona Mohapatra featuring Izabelle Leite and Aditya Seal. Dil Aaj Kal is from the movie Purani Jeans, which is a love story that revolves around the lives of three friends. Even though the film tanked at the box-office Dil Aaj Kal which is an unplugged version of the track became quite famous. Dil Aaj Kal has soft music attached to it.

Qatl-E-Aam

Sona Mohapatra collaborated with her husband Ram Sampath for this soothing track from Raman Raghav 2.0. The movie starred Vicky Kaushal and Made in Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles. Qatl-E-Aam has catchy lyrics and foot-tapping music which makes it is easy to grasp. A must-listen unplugged track by Sona Mohapatra.

Piya Se Naina

Yet another beautiful rendition by Sona Mohapatra. Piya Se Naina by Sona Mohapatra is a highly recommended track if you are a fan of Sona. Piya Se Naina has a folk-like feel to it. This one of her most-watched unplugged songs on Youtube which first aired on MTV Coke Studio.

Mharo Pranaam

A soulful track by singer Sona Mohapatra, which is full of melody and soft music. If you want to sit back and relax, then is the track you need to add to your playlist. Sona sang this track so beautifully you feel like listening to it on loop.

Paas Aao Na

When talking about Sona Mohapatra's songs there's no way we miss out on Pass Aao Na. This track by Sona Mohapatra will make you fall in love again. It is the same track you have heard in Close Up's ad.

