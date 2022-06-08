Sonakshi Sinha Addresses Wedding Rumours With Zaheer Iqbal, Quips 'Why Are You Adamant?'

Sonakshi Sinha's relationship with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal has become the talk of the town with fans getting more excited to know about the life of the two stars. Hours after Zaher professed his love for the Mission Mangal star on Instagram with some of their adorable pictures, fans were quick to guess that the two have made their relationship official.

Before going ahead, it is worth noting that it was not just Zaheer who had expressed his love for the actor in the new post, Sonakshi too had also confessed her love. On Sonakshi's birthday, Iqbal penned a beautiful note and shared some unseen and goofy pictures of the actor while making his love official. Sonakshi, who was smitten by the post, replied to the same and confessed her love for the star.

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Zaheer Iqbal

After several media reports claimed the much-awaited wedding of the two stars is scheduled to happen this year, Sonakshi addressed the rumours in a new Instagram video. The caption on the clip read, "Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho (Why are you adamant in getting me married)?!?".

Followed by this, she lip-synced a famous dialogue while enacting the answer by the media. "Accha lagta hai mujhe, bohut mazaa aata hai (I feel good. This is fun)."Reacting to the video, her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal dropped several laughing emojis. Sonakshi and Zaheer had said, "I love You' in their previous post that just created a buzz among the fans.

In the birthday post, Zaheer shared a video of Sonakshi on a flight while gorging a burger. Zahir captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Sonzzz. Thank You for not killing me. I Love You. Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love, and laughter. P.S - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other." Sonakshi wrote, "Thaaankkk you … love you ️… now I am coming to kill you."

Earlier, the actor had sparked engagement rumours after she had uploaded pictures flaunting a diamond ring on her finger and posing with a man whose face was not visible. Her caption then had again left the gossip mills running which read, "BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and I cant wait to share it with YOUUUU Can't believe it was SO EZI!!!!"

IMAGE: Instagram/IamZaheero