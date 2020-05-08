Sonakshi Sinha Says She Is Not Worrying About Workout And Is Finding Solace In Food

With Lockdown 3.0 in effect, people are confined to homes and are stuck brushing up their skills or learning new ones. Amid all this, everyone’s life has been brought to a standstill but actor Sonakshi Sinha is glad she is safe at home and is with family. The actor revealed that she is currently taking a break from her workout regime.

Sonakshi Sinha has taken a break from her workout regime

In a conversation with a leading daily, Sonakshi Sinha revealed she has taken a break from her rigorous workout routine. She said that people need to keep themselves sane at this point in time. Adding that she finds solace in food, she said that she is not worrying about her workouts now. The actor said that she eats what she wants but also keeps her body moving at the same time.

ALSO READ | Sri Sri & Sonakshi Sinha Talk About Ways To Deal With Insecurities In Life; Watch Video

Talking about the lockdown, Sinha said that she is grateful to be with family at this time. She said that people should not be complaining because they are way more fortunate than a lot of other people. Sonakshi Sinha revealed that when she is not working, she isolates herself at home and catches up on films and sketching.

The actor believes that post the pandemic, people associated with the film industry will spend their money wisely and will not spend it unnecessarily. Adding that many films will now be made for the OTT platforms rather the theatres, she said that it will happen with a controlled budget. Sonakshi Sinha also said that she is reading a lot of scripts and is careful about what she picks up.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha Wants To Throw A Few Punches To Fight 'Corona' In Her Latest Post

Sonakshi said that the story and the character are the most important in a film. She further revealed that she is open for direct to digital films. Sinha added that if she likes a role, she will do the film regardless of the platform it is released on. The actor is set to star next in Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India where she will essay the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya.

Sonakshi Sinha is also sure that the logistics of the shooting schedule post the Coronavirus will witness a drastic change. Adding that it will take time for the films to go back on the floors, she said that even the travelling will depend on the rules and regulations set down by the government. The actor concluded saying that it is all wait and watch for now.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha Takes 'The Samaaj Scope Challenge', Names Her Top Three Lifestyle Changes

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma To Sonakshi Sinha, B-Town Celebs Share Pics Of Full Moon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.