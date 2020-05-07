Sonakshi Sinha Takes 'The Samaaj Scope Challenge', Names Her Top Three Lifestyle Changes

With everyone confined to their homes owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, lesser pollution levels have been recorded and more and more videos of nature's healing have been going viral on the internet. Amid all of this, a challenge called 'The Samaaj Scope Challenge' has been doing rounds of the internet. After Notebook stars Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal, the latest celebrity to join this challenge is Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi Sinha takes Ther Samaaj Scope Challenge

Sonakshi Sinha took to her social media on Thursday to share a video of her taking the Challenge. Dressed in a black top, the actor looks beautiful as ever in the video. She captioned the post, "Thanks @shazamorani and @iamzahero for nominating me for the @samaajscope challenge! These are the changes that i commit to and im throwing open the challenge to YOU ALLLLLLLL!!! If you ACCEPT - Tell me what changes you’re gonna make in the comments below, tag me and @samaajscope in your videos and pass on the challenge to your family and friends, lets keep it movin guys, just like the earth 🌎 (ps: that is not a plastic bottle that i picked up, i raised it to show that im already not using plastic 😂) #TheSamaajScopeChallenge". [sic]

The Samajh Scope Challenge is simple. All one has to do is name three changes that they commit to incorporating in their lives that which help the environment. Naming her top three, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she is pledging to turn off all the lights and fans when not in use and she is trying to limit the use of the air conditioner. The second change that the actor talked about is saving water and said that she is trying to save as much water as possible when she takes a bath or brushes her teeth, or washes her hands.

Adding that it is poison for the Earth, the third thing that Sonakshi Sinha is doing for the planet is banning the use of plastic in her life. She urged her fans to take the challenge and said that it is just three small things that one has to do. Instead of nominating people for the challenge, the actor threw it open and nominated anyone who wants to be a part of it.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Dabangg 3 where she reprised her role as Rajjo. The actor is set to star in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. The actor will reportedly be a part of Bobby Bedi's Honeypie.

