Sonakshi Sinha Looks Magnificent In Her Cape Jacket And Midi Dress; Have A Look

Sonakshi Sinha always impresses us with her impeccable sense of fashion. Her style has given outfit goals to many. With the help of social media handles, actors update people on recent trends and outfits. Sonakshi Sinha has grown with time and has been constantly updating her fans with her #OOTDs. In the last couple of years, Sonakshi Sinha has transformed herself as a remarkable style icon. She was also seen with remarkable changes in her way of dressing and styling. Here we discuss about her latest denim style. Have a look-

Sonakshi Singh looks stunning in her cape jacket. Have a look at the picture below:

The actor recently posted a photo of her on Instagram and won millions of hearts again. Sonakshi dressed a deep khaki green short bodycon dress that had a 'V neckline' with a green khaki cape jacket. She added a studded belt with her dress, and that definitely managed to grab the attention of her several fans. Sinha styled her look with soft smokey eyes, a peach nude lipstick, and translucent aviator sunglasses. She completed her look with ankle-length black sock boots.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will be soon seen in Dabangg 3, alongside Salman khan. The movie is all set to release on December 20, 2019. She will be also seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is an upcoming war thriller film. It is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict, in which Indian Air Force (IAF) squadron leader Vijay Karnik and his team rebuilt the IAF airbase with the help of three hundred local women. In the movie, Ajay Devgn plays squadron leader Vijay Karnik. The movie is scheduled to release on March 14, 2020.

